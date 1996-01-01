23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Entropy and the Second Law of Thermodynamics
Problem 20g
A 75 g ice cube at 0℃ is placed on a very large table at 20℃. You can assume that the temperature of the table does not change. As the ice cube melts and then comes to thermal equilibrium, what are the entropy changes of (a) the water, (b) the table, and (c) the universe?
