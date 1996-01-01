23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Entropy and the Second Law of Thermodynamics
Problem 20j
A thin partition divides a container of volume V into two parts. One side contains nA moles of gas A in a fraction fA of the container; that is, VA = fAV. The other side contains nB moles of a different gas B at the same temperature in a fraction fB of the container. The partition is removed, allowing the gases to mix. Find an expression for the change of entropy. This is called the ,entropy of mixing.
