You’ve hung two very large sheets of plastic facing each other with distance d between them, as shown in FIGURE EX23.19. By rubbing them with wool and silk, you’ve managed to give one sheet a uniform surface charge density η 1 = − η 0 η_1=−η_0 and the other a uniform surface charge density η 2 = + 3 η 0 η_2=+3η_0 . What are the electric field vectors at points 1, 2, and 3?