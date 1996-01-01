6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
A coffee cup on the horizontal dashboard of a car slides forward when the driver decelerates from 45 km/h to rest in 3.5 s or less, but not if she decelerates in a longer time. What is the coefficient of static friction between the cup and the dash? Assume the road and the dashboard are level (horizontal).
