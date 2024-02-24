At t = 0, a particle starts from rest at 𝓍 = 0, y = 0 and moves in the xy plane with an acceleration a ⃗ = ( 4.0 i ^ + 3.0 j ^ ) m/s 2 \vec{a} = (4.0\hat{i} + 3.0\hat{j})\text{ m/s}^2 . Determine the 𝓍 and y components of velocity, the speed of the particle, and the position of the particle, all as a function of time. Evaluate all the above at t = 2.0 s.