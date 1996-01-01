A batter hits a fly ball which leaves the bat 0.90 m above the ground at an angle of 64° with an initial speed of 28 m/s heading toward centerfield. Ignore air resistance.

(b) The ball is caught by the centerfielder who, starting at a distance of 105 m from home plate just as the ball was hit, runs straight toward home plate at a constant speed and makes the catch at ground level. Find his speed.