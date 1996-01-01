"(II) Two masses are connected by a string as shown in Fig. 8–35. Mass m_A = 3.5 kg rests on a frictionless inclined plane, while m_B = 5.0 kg is initially held at a height of h = 0.75 m above the floor.

<IMAGE>





(b) If the masses were initially at rest, use the kinematic equations (Eqs. 2–12) to find their velocity just before m_B hits the floor. "