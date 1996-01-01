4. 2D Kinematics
Kinematics in 2D
6:31 minutes
Problem 8.22b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
"(II) Two masses are connected by a string as shown in Fig. 8–35. Mass m_A = 3.5 kg rests on a frictionless inclined plane, while m_B = 5.0 kg is initially held at a height of h = 0.75 m above the floor.
<IMAGE>
(b) If the masses were initially at rest, use the kinematic equations (Eqs. 2–12) to find their velocity just before m_B hits the floor. "
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
1
views
Was this helpful?