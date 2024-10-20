Option 3: A battery powering a flashlight - Chemical energy in the battery is converted to electrical energy and then to light and heat, but the total energy decreases as the battery depletes, not a closed system. Option 4: A car accelerating - Chemical energy from fuel is converted to kinetic energy, but energy is also lost to heat and sound, not a closed system. The best example is the pendulum, as it demonstrates energy conservation in a closed system without external forces like air resistance.