Quantum Wave Function The wave function in quantum mechanics describes the quantum state of a particle or system. It contains all the information about the system's properties and is typically denoted by the Greek letter psi (Ψ). The square of the wave function's absolute value gives the probability density of finding a particle in a particular state or position.

Quantum Numbers Quantum numbers are values that describe the energy levels and other properties of electrons in an atom. For example, the principal quantum number (n) indicates the energy level and size of the orbital, while the angular momentum quantum number (l) describes the shape of the orbital. For n=8, the electron is in a high energy state, which influences the wave function's characteristics.