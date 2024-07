(II) A ski gondola [pronounced gon–do–la] is connected to the top of a hill by a steel cable of length 710 m and diameter 1.5 cm. As the gondola comes to the end of its run, it bumps into the terminal and sends a transverse wave pulse along the cable. It is observed that it took 17 s for the pulse to return.

(b) What is the tension in the cable?