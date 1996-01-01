25. Electric Potential
Electric Potential
Problem 25a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Two metal objects that are in contact must be at the same potential, an assertion we'll prove in the next chapter. Suppose a metal sphere of radius R is charged to 1000 V and a second metal sphere of radius 2R is charged to 2000 V. The two spheres are brought into contact and then separated. Afterward, what is the potential of each sphere?
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Electric Potential with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 10 videos