12. Rotational Kinematics
Equations of Rotational Motion
4:00 minutes
Problem 9.9
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A bicycle wheel has an initial angular velocity of 1.50 rad/s. (a) If its angular acceleration is constant and equal to 0.200 rad/s^2, what is its angular velocity at t = 2.50 s? (b) Through what angle has the wheel turned between t = 0 and t = 2.50 s?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
19
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 7 videos