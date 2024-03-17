12. Rotational Kinematics
Equations of Rotational Motion
Problem 10.21b
(II) A cooling fan is turned off when it is running at 780 rev/min . It turns 1250 revolutions before it comes to a stop.
(b) How long did it take the fan to come to a complete stop?
