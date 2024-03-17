12. Rotational Kinematics
Equations of Rotational Motion
Problem 10.9d
(II) Calculate the average angular velocity of a clock’s second hand, its minute hand, and its hour hand. State in rad/s .
(d) What is the average angular acceleration in each case?
