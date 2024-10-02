A parallel-plate capacitor with plate area A = 2.0 m² and plate separation d = 3.0 mm is connected to a 45-V battery (Fig. 24–39a).

(b) With the capacitor still connected to the battery, a slab of plastic with dielectric constant K = 3.2 is placed between the plates of the capacitor, so that the gap is completely filled with the dielectric. What are the new values of charge, electric field, capacitance, and the energy U stored in the capacitor?

