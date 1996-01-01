26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Intro To Dielectrics
Problem 26a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A vacuum-insulated parallel-plate capacitor with plate separation d has capacitance C0. What is the capacitance if an insulator with dielectric constant κ and thickness d/2 is slipped between the electrodes without changing the plate separation?
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Intro To Dielectrics with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 6 videos