In the dynamic random access memory (DRAM) of a cell phone, each memory cell contains a capacitor for charge storage. Each of these cells represents a single binary-bit value of “1” when its 25-fF capacitor (1 fF = 10⁻¹⁵ F )is charged at 0.6 V, or “0” when uncharged at 0 V.

(a) When fully charged, how many excess electrons are on a cell capacitor’s negative plate?