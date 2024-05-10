26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Capacitors & Capacitance
Problem 24.95a
Capacitors can be used as “electric charge counters.” Consider an initially uncharged capacitor of capacitance C with its bottom plate grounded and its top plate connected to a source of electrons.
(a) If N electrons flow onto the capacitor’s top plate, show that the resulting potential difference V across the capacitor is directly proportional to N.
