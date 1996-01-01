Physics
36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
Problem
Which of the following is a reasonable approximation of an inertial reference frame?
A
Inside a bus taking a corner at a constant 45 mph
B
Inside an airplane accelerating down a runway
C
In the back of a moving truck coming to a stop as it approaches a stoplight
D
On the outer edge of a merry-go-round, a piece of spinning playground equipment, as it spins with a constant angular speed
E
Inside a boxcar traveling down a straight track at a constant 60 mph
