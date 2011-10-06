1. Intro to Physics Units
Introduction to Units
The nuclear reaction that powers the sun is the fusion of four protons into a helium nucleus. The process involves several steps, but the net reaction is simply 4p →⁴ He + energy. The mass of a proton, to four significant figures, is 1.673 x 10⁻²⁷ kg, and the mass of a helium nucleus is known to be 6.644 x 10⁻²⁷ kg. b. What fraction of the initial rest mass energy is this energy?
