35. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
Problem 36a
A firecracker explodes in reference frame S at t = 1.0 s. A second firecracker explodes at the same position at t = 3.0 s. In reference frame S', which moves in the x-direction at speed v, the first explosion is detected at x' = 4.0 m and the second at x' = -4.0 m. a. What is the speed of frame S' relative to frame S?
