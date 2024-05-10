20. Heat and Temperature
Heat Transfer
7:50 minutes
Problem 19.98
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Approximately how long should it take 8.2 kg of ice at 0°C to melt when it is placed in a carefully sealed Styrofoam ice chest of dimensions 25cm x 35cm x 55cm whose walls are 1.5 cm thick? Assume that the conductivity of Styrofoam is double that of air and that the outside temperature is 34°C.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
7
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 10 videos