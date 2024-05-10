Estimate the rate at which heat can be conducted from the interior of the body to the surface. As a model, assume that the thickness of tissue is 4.0 cm, that the skin is at 34°C and the interior at 37°C, and that the surface area is 1.5m² . Compare this to the measured value of about 230 W that must be dissipated by a person working lightly. This clearly shows the necessity of convective cooling by the blood.