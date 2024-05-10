(a) Using the solar constant, estimate the rate at which the whole Earth receives energy from the Sun. (b) Assume the Earth radiates an equal amount back into space (that is, the Earth is in equilibrium). Then, assuming the Earth is a perfect emitter, ( e = 1.0) estimate its average surface temperature. [Hint: Discuss why you use area A = πr²_E or A = 4πr²_E in each part.]