24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Coulomb's Law (Electric Force)
Two 1.0 g spheres are charged equally and placed 2.0 cm apart. When released, they begin to accelerate at 150 m/s^2. What is the magnitude of the charge on each sphere?
