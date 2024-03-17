24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Coulomb's Law (Electric Force)
6:41 minutes
Problem 22r
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A 3.00-cm-long spring has a small plastic bead glued to each end. Charging each bead to −25 nC expands the spring by 0.50 cm. What is the value of the spring constant?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
4
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 17 videos