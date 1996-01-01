6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Types Of Forces & Free Body Diagrams
(I) A 650-N force acts in a northwesterly direction. A second 650-N force must be exerted in what direction so that the resultant of the two forces points westward? Illustrate your answer with a vector diagram.
