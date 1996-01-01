Physics
30. Induction and Inductance
Self Inductance
Problem
An inductor circuit with a single resistor in series with a single inductor has a time constant of
5.0
ns
. What is the value of the resistance if the inductor has a self-inductance of
3.0
μ
H
?
A
780 Ω
780
Ω
B
880
Ω
C
970
Ω
D
1100
Ω
E
1300
Ω
F
600
Ω
