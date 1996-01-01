30. Induction and Inductance
Self Inductance Practice Problems
4 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A solenoid is marked 650 turns. The mean flux per turn is found to be 6.80 × 10-4 Wb when a current of 3.20 A flows through the solenoid. If a self-induced emf of 0.0800 V is desired, determine the magnitude of the current change rate (di/dt) through the solenoid.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Tests on an inductor show that a self-induced emf of magnitude 0.185 V is generated when the current is increased at a rate of 0.580 A/s. The manufacturer's label shows that the inductor has 550 turns. Determine the mean magnetic flux in each turn when the inductor draws a current of 0.770 A.
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The electrical current in a circuit is increased at a constant rate of 0.520 A/s. The self-induced emf of an inductor in the circuit is measured to be 0.230 V. Find the inductor's inductance.