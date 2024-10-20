First, understand that the root mean square (RMS) speed of a gas is related to the average kinetic energy of its molecules. The formula for the average kinetic energy (KE) of a molecule is given by: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mrow><mo>(</mo><mfrac><mn>1</mn><mn>2</mn></mfrac><mo>)</mo><mo>⁢</mo><msub><mi>m</mi><mi>O</mi></msub><mo>⁢</mo><msup><mi>v</mi><mn>2</mn></msup></mrow></math>, where <msub><mi>m</mi><mi>O</mi></msub> is the mass of one molecule of oxygen and <mi>v</mi> is the RMS speed.