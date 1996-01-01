21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The molecules in a six-particle gas have velocities v₁ = (20î ─ 30ĵ) m/s v₂ = (40î + 70ĵ) m/s v₃ = (─80î + 20ĵ) m/s v₄ = 30î m/s v₅ = (40î ─ 40ĵ) m/s v₆ = (─50î ─ 20ĵ) m/s Calculate (a) →vₐᵥ₉ , (b) vₐᵥ₉, and (c) vᵣₘₛ.
