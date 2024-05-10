A rubidium atom (m = 85 u) is at rest with one electron in an excited energy level. When the electron jumps to the ground state, the atom emits a photon of wavelength ⋋ = 780 nm. (b) The recoil speed sets the lower limit on the temperature to which an ideal gas of rubidium atoms can be cooled in a laser-based atom trap. Using the kinetic theory of gases (Chapter 18), estimate this “lowest achievable” temperature.