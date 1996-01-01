9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
4:36 minutes
Problem 7.62a
(II) At an accident scene on a level road, investigators measure a car’s skid mark to be 78 m long. It was a rainy day and the coefficient of friction was estimated to be 0.30.
(a) Use these data to determine the speed of the car when the driver slammed on (and locked) the brakes.
Verified Solution
