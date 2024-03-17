Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Work-Energy Principle The work-energy principle states that the work done on an object is equal to the change in its kinetic energy. In this scenario, the work done by the gel on the projectile as it penetrates is equal to the initial kinetic energy of the projectile, which is converted into work done against the force exerted by the gel.

Kinetic Energy Kinetic energy is the energy an object possesses due to its motion, calculated using the formula KE = 0.5 * m * v^2, where m is mass and v is velocity. For the projectile, its kinetic energy at the moment of impact can be determined using its mass and velocity, which will be essential for applying the work-energy principle.