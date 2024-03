In the game of paintball, players use guns powered by pressurized gas to propel 33-g gel capsules filled with paint at the opposing team. Game rules dictate that a paintball cannot leave the barrel of a gun with a speed greater than 85 m/s. Model the shot by assuming the pressurized gas applies a constant force F to a 33-g capsule over the length of the 32-cm barrel. Determine F by

(a) using the work-energy principle, and