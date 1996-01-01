Physics
Completely Inelastic Collisions
Completely Inelastic Collisions
Problem
A 1500 kg truck moving
27
m/s
slams into a stationary 300 kg car. The two stick together. How fast are they moving immediately after the collision?
A
9
m/s
B
11
m/s
C
25
m/s
D
28
m/s
E
32
m/s
F
23
m/s
