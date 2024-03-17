11. Momentum & Impulse
Completely Inelastic Collisions
9:51 minutes
Problem 9.41
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) Croquet ball A moving at 4.3 m/s makes a head-on collision with ball B of equal mass initially at rest. Immediately after the collision, ball B moves forward at 3.0 m/s. What fraction of the initial kinetic energy is lost in the collision?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:9m
Play a video:
4
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 16 videos