The maximum energy a bone can absorb without breaking is surprisingly small. Experimental data show that a leg bone of a healthy, 60 kg human can absorb about 200 J. From what maximum height could a 60 kg person jump and land rigidly upright on both feet without breaking his legs? Assume that all energy is absorbed by the leg bones in a rigid landing.
3m
