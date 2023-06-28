CALC A 2.6 kg block is attached to a horizontal rope that exerts a variable force Fx=(20−5x) N, where x is in m. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the block and the floor is 0.25. Initially the block is at rest at x=0 m . What is the block's speed when it has been pulled to x=4.0 m?
Verified Solution
12m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Calculating Net Work with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford