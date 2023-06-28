Skip to main content
Physics
Physics
9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
7:05 minutes
Problem 10e
Textbook Question
A cable with 20.0 N of tension pulls straight up on a 1.50 kg block that is initially at rest. What is the block's speed after being lifted 2.00 m? Solve this problem using work and energy.
Verified Solution
7m
