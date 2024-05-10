19. Fluid Mechanics
(II) Assume the supports of the uniform cantilever shown in Fig. 12–79 (m = 2900 kg) are made of wood. Calculate the minimum cross-sectional area required of each, assuming a safety factor of 9.0.
<IMAGE>
