19. Fluid Mechanics
Intro to Pressure
Problem 13.79a
Intravenous transfusions are often made under gravity, as shown in Fig. 13–59. Assuming the fluid has a density of 1.00 g/cm³, at what height h should the bottle be placed so the liquid pressure is
(a) 52 mm-Hg
<IMAGE>
