Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hydrostatic Pressure Hydrostatic pressure is the pressure exerted by a fluid at equilibrium due to the force of gravity. It is calculated using the formula P = ρgh, where P is the pressure, ρ is the fluid density, g is the acceleration due to gravity, and h is the height of the fluid column. In the context of intravenous transfusions, understanding hydrostatic pressure helps determine how high the fluid source must be to overcome the pressure in the vein. Recommended video: Guided course 17:04 17:04 Pressure and Atmospheric Pressure

Blood Pressure Blood pressure is the force exerted by circulating blood on the walls of blood vessels, typically measured in millimeters of mercury (mm-Hg). In this scenario, a blood pressure of 75 mm-Hg indicates the pressure that the transfusion fluid must overcome for it to enter the vein. This concept is crucial for calculating the necessary height of the fluid source to ensure proper flow into the bloodstream. Recommended video: Guided course 15:27 15:27 Pressure In Air and In Liquids