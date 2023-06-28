Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Physics4. 2D KinematicsIntro to Motion in 2D: Position & Displacement
4:57 minutes
Problem 4d
Textbook Question

You have a remot-controlled car that has been programmed to have velocity v = (3ti + 2t^2j) m/s, where t is in s. At t = 0 s, the car is at r0 = (3.0i + 2.0j) m. What are the car's (a) position vector

Verified Solution
clock
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4
Was this helpful?
1:39m

Watch next

Master Intro to Motion in 2D with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
05:38
Anderson Video - 2D Motion and Displacement
Professor Anderson
158
1
07:47
Displacement in 2-D
The Science Classroom
119
01:39
Intro to Motion in 2D
Patrick Ford
1375
14
05:01
2D Displacement
Jennifer Cash
140
02:20
2D Position
Jennifer Cash
97
06:30
Position and Displacement in 2D
Patrick Ford
1087
9
07:07
Final Position Vector
Patrick Ford
780
12
4
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.