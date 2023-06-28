Skip to main content
Physics
4. 2D Kinematics
Intro to Motion in 2D: Position & Displacement
4:57 minutes
Problem 4d
Textbook Question
You have a remot-controlled car that has been programmed to have velocity v = (3ti + 2t^2j) m/s, where t is in s. At t = 0 s, the car is at r0 = (3.0i + 2.0j) m. What are the car's (a) position vector
Verified Solution
4m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4
1:39m
Master
Intro to Motion in 2D
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.