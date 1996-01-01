A plumber steps out of his truck, walks 55 m east and 38 m south, and then takes an elevator 12 m into the subbasement of a building where a bad leak is occurring. What is the displacement of the plumber relative to his truck? Give your answer in components. Also give the magnitude and angles, with respect to the 𝓍 axis, in the vertical and horizontal planes. Assume 𝓍 is east, y is north, and 𝒵 is up.