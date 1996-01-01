4. 2D Kinematics
Intro to Motion in 2D: Position & Displacement
Problem 3.76a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A plumber steps out of his truck, walks 55 m east and 38 m south, and then takes an elevator 12 m into the subbasement of a building where a bad leak is occurring. What is the displacement of the plumber relative to his truck? Give your answer in components. Also give the magnitude and angles, with respect to the 𝓍 axis, in the vertical and horizontal planes. Assume 𝓍 is east, y is north, and 𝒵 is up.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
13
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 7 videos