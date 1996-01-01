Scientists design a new particle accelerator in which protons (mass 1.7 X 10^-27 kg) follow a circular trajectory given by r = c cos (kt^2) î + c sin (kt^2) ĵ, where c = 5.0 m and k = 8.0 x 10^4 rad/s^2 are constants and t is the elapsed time. a. What is the radius of the circle?
