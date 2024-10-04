The luminous efficiency of a lightbulb is the ratio of luminous flux to electric power input.

(a) What is the luminous efficiency of a 100-W, 1600-lm bulb?

(b) How many 40-W, 60-lm/W fluorescent lamps would be needed to provide an illuminance of 250 lm/m² on a factory floor of area 22 m x 30 m? Assume the lights are 10 m above the floor and that half their flux reaches the floor.