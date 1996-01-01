25. Electric Potential
Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential
Problem 25z
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A proton's speed as it passes point 1 is 50,000 m/s. It follows the trajectory shown in FIGURE P25.43. What is the proton's speed at point 2?
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 10 videos