25. Electric Potential
Work From Electric Force
5:00 minutes
Problem 23.82
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
In an older television tube (CRT), electrons are accelerated by thousands of volts through a vacuum. If such a television set is laid on its back, would electrons be able to move upward against the force of gravity? What potential difference, acting over a distance of 2.4 cm, would be needed to balance the downward force of gravity so that an electron would remain stationary? Assume that the electric field is uniform.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
2
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 6 videos