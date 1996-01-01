Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Physics22. The First Law of ThermodynamicsPV Diagrams & Work
6:14 minutes
Problem 19c
Textbook Question

A gas undergoes two processes. In the first, the volume remains constant at 0.200 m^3 and the pressure increases from 2.00 * 10^5 Pa to 5.00 * 10^5 Pa. The second process is a compression to a volume of 0.120 m^3 at a constant pressure of 5.00 * 10^5 Pa. (b) Find the total work done by the gas during both processes.

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1views
Was this helpful?
8:07m

Watch next

Master Work and PV Diagrams with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.